Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,220 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.94% of Domtar worth $108,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,788. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

