Donaldson (DCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.21-2.37 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.21-2.37 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Donaldson has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.