Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DGICB remained flat at $$12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $350.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Donegal Group worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

