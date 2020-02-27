DraftCoin Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. DraftCoin has a market cap of $40,655.00 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

