Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $7,635.00 and $1,457.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,135,817 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

