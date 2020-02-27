Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DRX traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 262.40 ($3.45). 1,763,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.02. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390.20 ($5.13).

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 359.89 ($4.73).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.