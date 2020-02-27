Drive Shack (DS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Drive Shack to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DS stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

