DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMDS. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 389.38 ($5.12).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 336 ($4.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 359.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 359.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

