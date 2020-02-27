Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,115 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Ducommun worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ducommun by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ducommun by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ducommun by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $557.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.82. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.