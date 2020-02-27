Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.96 ($37.16).

Shares of DUE opened at €27.11 ($31.52) on Thursday. Duerr has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

