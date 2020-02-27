Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €27.50 by UBS Group

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €27.50 ($31.98) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.96 ($37.16).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €27.11 ($31.52) on Thursday. Duerr has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12-month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.74 and a 200-day moving average of €26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

