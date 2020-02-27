Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 1,742,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,373. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

