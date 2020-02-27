DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

