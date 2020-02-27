DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

DRRX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 26,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,919. The firm has a market cap of $369.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.12. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DRRX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

