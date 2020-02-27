Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.09-0.08 EPS and its Q1 guidance to (0.09)-0.08 EPS.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.