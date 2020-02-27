Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DY. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

