Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 24,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $60.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

