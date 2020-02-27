Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 24.2% in February

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 30th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 117,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,368. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.26. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

