Dynamic Market Cap Reaches $646,291.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $646,291.00 and $7,471.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,861.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.02610263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.26 or 0.03684745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00708268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00792149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00088335 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00597962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,896,089 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

