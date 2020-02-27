e.l.f. Beauty Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

ELF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,113. The company has a market cap of $873.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,645.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,686,592 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,738. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 341,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 346,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.