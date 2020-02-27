e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

ELF traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 22,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,652.35, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,686,592 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.