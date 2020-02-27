EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.26% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

