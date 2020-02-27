EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.71% of Red Violet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Violet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Red Violet by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Violet alerts:

RDVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Red Violet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Red Violet Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.