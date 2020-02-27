EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,747,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.