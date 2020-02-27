EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 191,062 Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Everi accounts for 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.23% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Everi by 50.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Everi by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

