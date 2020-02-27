EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,565 Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Lawson Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lawson Products by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lawson Products by 2,825.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $373.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.