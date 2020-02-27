EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,817 Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Transcat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Transcat by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Transcat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of TRNS opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

