EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 542,145 Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Antares Pharma makes up 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.33% of Antares Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRS. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 in the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Antares Pharma Inc has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $542.73 million, a PE ratio of 321.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.