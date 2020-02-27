EAM Global Investors LLC Buys 5,383 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $800,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

