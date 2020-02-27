EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 23,709 Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,085.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

KRTX stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

