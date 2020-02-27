EAM Global Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $74.97 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.53.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBSS. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

