EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. NextCure comprises 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of NextCure worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NXTC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NextCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NXTC opened at $44.52 on Thursday. NextCure Inc has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.