EAM Global Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,852 shares during the period. Sapiens International comprises 2.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Sapiens International worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $26.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

