EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 284.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 1.04% of PC Tel worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of PC Tel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTI opened at $7.60 on Thursday. PC Tel Inc has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is -95.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

