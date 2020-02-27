EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $7,732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $6,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.27 million, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. Krystal Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.