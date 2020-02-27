EAM Global Investors LLC Has $11.31 Million Position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,333 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF makes up 4.5% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 9.51% of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

Shares of SCIF stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF Profile

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

