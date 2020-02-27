EAM Global Investors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,474 shares during the period. Kodiak Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,959,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $12,768,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOD. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

Shares of KOD opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,073,296 shares of company stock worth $132,525,933.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

