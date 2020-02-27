EAM Global Investors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 3.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

