EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 174,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.53% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 240,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

