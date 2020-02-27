EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Kolchinsky sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $3,342,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,951,991 shares of company stock valued at $48,016,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.63. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.