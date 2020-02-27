EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Frontline makes up approximately 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Frontline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 217,430,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,503,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Frontline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.21. Frontline Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

