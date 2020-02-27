EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Nova Measuring Instruments accounts for about 1.3% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.30% of Nova Measuring Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,362,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 729,325 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 31.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.13. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.