EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $3.31 Million in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. ChemoCentryx makes up approximately 1.3% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $4,249,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,146,897.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,503 shares of company stock worth $30,708,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

