EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.66% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $312.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

