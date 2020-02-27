EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.34% of Capital City Bank Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $172,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

