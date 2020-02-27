EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHE opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

