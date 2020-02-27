EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Karyopharm Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79,850 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,432,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 227.13%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,202. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

