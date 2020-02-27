EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. Luckin Coffee makes up about 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Luckin Coffee by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $4,357,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the third quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

LK opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

