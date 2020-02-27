EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Photronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $3,027,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,586 in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.