EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Genesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 504.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,194,000.

NYSE:GCO opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $504.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

